GOP Reps. Urge ATF to Investigate Whether Hunter Biden Lied on Gun Background Check

Hunter Biden attends his father Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Reuters)

Republican representatives sent a letter on Monday to David Chapman, Biden’s nominee to lead the ATF, urging him to investigate whether Hunter Biden falsified information on a background check to illegally acquire a firearm.

The coalition of 23 congressional Republicans was led by Representative Bob Good of Virginia, the letter’s primary author.

Advertisement

According to the letter, Biden answered “no” to the question about drug use on Firearms Transaction Record in October 2018. The question read, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”

The letter reiterated that lying on a background check form constitutes a felony. Congressman Good wrote in the letter that Americans are “rightfully alarmed” about the reports considering Biden’s history of illegal narcotic use.

“Sadly, lying on background checks is common, often called ‘lying and trying,’ but rarely prosecuted,” it said.

Good shared a statistic from the Government Accountability Office that only 12 out of 112,000 lie-and-try crimes were prosecuted in 2017.

The letter referenced Chapman’s record of pushing for increased gun regulation as a special agent at ATF and as adviser for a leading gun control advocacy organization.

Good expressed his hope that Hunter Biden’s alleged gun malfeasance would be treated with the same level of scrutiny and inquiry as an individual without familial ties to the government.

“The American public deserves to know that this same commitment will not be curbed depending on whether the offender is well-connected,” Good wrote. “Your public commitment to hold all Americans to the same standard would demonstrate a good faith effort to maintain the rule of law and keep all Americans safe.”

The requested probe into Biden’s background check stems from a report last month indicating that the Secret Service investigated an incident in which Hunter Biden’s former girlfriend threw his gun in a public trashcan in Delaware in 2018.

Secret Service agents visited the store where Biden’s firearm was purchased and requested the paperwork associated with the sale, according to the report.

Advertisement

The document collected by the agents showed that Hunter Biden marked “no” on the aforementioned drug question.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.