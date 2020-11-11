GOP Senator Pat Toomey Calls on Trump Admin. to Cooperate with Biden Transition Team

Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) walks from Senate Republican weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 6, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Pat Toomey called on the Trump administration this week to start working with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team even as President Trump mounts various legal challenges challenging the election results.

“We’re on a path it looks likely Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States. It’s not 100 percent certain but it is quite likely. So I think a transition process ought to begin,” Toomey said Monday in an interview with Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

The Pennsylvania Republican added that he is not shutting the door on a second Trump term if the election results end up being corrected in the president’s favor.

“If it turns out that the unlikely scenario actually comes about and it turns out President Trump is determined to have won this election after all, then the transition, of course, becomes moot, and it expires and it evaporates,” Toomey said. “But I think that’s not the likely outcome, so I think it should begin.”

Since Biden’s projected victory over Trump in the general election last week, the administration has made allegations of widespread voter fraud and refused to work with the former vice president’s transition team. Biden said Tuesday that he does not see a need to launch legal action to compel the Trump administration to cooperate and said his team will operate the same as if Trump had conceded.

In Pennsylvania, a must-win state for Trump that major news outlets called for Biden on Saturday, the Trump team has launched several legal challenges, including one challenging the legality of ballots that arrived after Election Day.

“The process isn’t entirely finished, and a legitimate process is one that goes to the end,” Toomey said this week. “And that, in Pennsylvania, can include a recount and it can include going to court to adjudicate disputes about certain categories of ballots that may or may not belong being counted.”

