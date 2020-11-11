News

Politics & Policy

GOP Senator Pat Toomey Calls on Trump Admin. to Cooperate with Biden Transition Team

By
Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) walks from Senate Republican weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 6, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Pat Toomey called on the Trump administration this week to start working with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team even as President Trump mounts various legal challenges challenging the election results.

“We’re on a path it looks likely Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States. It’s not 100 percent certain but it is quite likely. So I think a transition process ought to begin,” Toomey said Monday in an interview with Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

The Pennsylvania Republican added that he is not shutting the door on a second Trump term if the election results end up being corrected in the president’s favor.

“If it turns out that the unlikely scenario actually comes about and it turns out President Trump is determined to have won this election after all, then the transition, of course, becomes moot, and it expires and it evaporates,” Toomey said. “But I think that’s not the likely outcome, so I think it should begin.”

Since Biden’s projected victory over Trump in the general election last week, the administration has made allegations of widespread voter fraud and refused to work with the former vice president’s transition team. Biden said Tuesday that he does not see a need to launch legal action to compel the Trump administration to cooperate and said his team will operate the same as if Trump had conceded.

In Pennsylvania, a must-win state for Trump that major news outlets called for Biden on Saturday, the Trump team has launched several legal challenges, including one challenging the legality of ballots that arrived after Election Day.

“The process isn’t entirely finished, and a legitimate process is one that goes to the end,” Toomey said this week. “And that, in Pennsylvania, can include a recount and it can include going to court to adjudicate disputes about certain categories of ballots that may or may not belong being counted.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More
U.S.

When a ‘Democracy Expert’ Shows His Cards

By
Many prominent Trump opponents have centered their message on a defense of “democracy.” It’s easy to suspect that such appeals reflect little true commitment to democratic norms but are rather a pretense to weaponize the concept of democracy against a political opponent. Still some, especially in the ... Read More
U.S.

When a ‘Democracy Expert’ Shows His Cards

By
Many prominent Trump opponents have centered their message on a defense of “democracy.” It’s easy to suspect that such appeals reflect little true commitment to democratic norms but are rather a pretense to weaponize the concept of democracy against a political opponent. Still some, especially in the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What to Say in Georgia

By
Hi. Me again. I know — I’d hoped we wouldn’t be having this conversation, too! But here we are, in a Senate runoff race in Georgia. I’m sure you’re tired of the electioneering — I’m tired of it, too! My family is sick of it. I’m tired of the sound of my own voice, to be honest. But I think this ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What to Say in Georgia

By
Hi. Me again. I know — I’d hoped we wouldn’t be having this conversation, too! But here we are, in a Senate runoff race in Georgia. I’m sure you’re tired of the electioneering — I’m tired of it, too! My family is sick of it. I’m tired of the sound of my own voice, to be honest. But I think this ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trump’s Greatest Innovation

By
Donald Trump has left an indelible mark on American politics, but not on American policy. National populists had high hopes for a new conservative agenda after the 2016 election, but they were disappointed. The president’s only significant piece of legislation was a tax cut. His longest-lived legacy will be a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trump’s Greatest Innovation

By
Donald Trump has left an indelible mark on American politics, but not on American policy. National populists had high hopes for a new conservative agenda after the 2016 election, but they were disappointed. The president’s only significant piece of legislation was a tax cut. His longest-lived legacy will be a ... Read More