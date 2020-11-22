GOP Senator Pat Toomey Congratulates Biden, Urges Trump to Accept Election Results

Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) speaks during hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 5, 2020. (Alex Wong/Reuters)

Republican Senator Pat Toomey (Pa.) issued a statement Saturday evening congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and urging President Trump to “accept the outcome of the election” hours after the Trump campaign suffered another legal defeat in Pennsylvania.

“With today’s decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania,” Toomey said in a statement.

Advertisement

The federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit from the campaign that sought to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania and block the certification of the state’s election results. Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday night that he plans to appeal the decision.

Toomey pointed to the campaign’s recent procedural defeats in Michigan and Georgia as well, saying that, “These developments, together with the outcomes in the rest of the nation, confirm that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and will become the 46th President of the United States.”

“I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. They are both dedicated public servants and I will be praying for them and for our country. Unsurprisingly, I have significant policy disagreements with the President-elect. However, as I have done throughout my career, I will seek to work across the aisle with him and his administration,” Toomey continued in the statement. “Make no mistake about it, I am deeply disappointed that President Trump and Vice President Pence were not re-elected. I endorsed the president and voted for him. During his four years in office, his administration achieved much for the American people.”

“To ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments, and to help unify our country, President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process,” he concluded.

Toomey is the latest of several Republican senators who have made remarks critical of Trump’s legal strategies and his claim that he won the election.

Senator Mitt Romney (Utah) on Thursday ripped the president’s latest strategy to overturn the election results, which relies on appealing to Republican legislators in battleground states to appoint loyal electors in defiance of the election results. Another Republican, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, urged the public to tune out the noise and look at the actual claims the president’s lawyers have made in court, which do not include the widespread voter fraud Trump claims skewed the election.

Advertisement

So far, Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes, well above the 270 required to win the presidency, compared to Trump’s 232 electoral votes. States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, and electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next president.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.