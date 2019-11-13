News

White House

GOP Senator Says Republicans Don’t Have the Votes to Immediately Halt Senate Impeachment Hearing

By
Senator John Cornyn (R., Texas) arrives for a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., November 6, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator John Cornyn (R., Texas) told reporters on Wednesday that Senate Republicans lack the votes required to immediately dismiss articles of impeachment, should they be approved by the House.

Republicans have floated the possibility of striking down articles of impeachment immediately upon their arrival in the Senate, but Cornyn said that would be difficult to accomplish because a number of Senate Republicans would likely defect and vote to proceed with the hearing.

“There’s some people talking about trying to stop the bill, dismiss charges basically as soon as they get over here,” Cornyn said in comments reported by The Hill. “I think that’s not going to happen. That would require 51 votes.”

“I think it would be hard to find 51 votes to cut the case off before the evidence is presented,” Cornyn continued.

In order to remove President Trump from office, the Senate would need to approve impeachment by 67 votes or a two-thirds majority of those present. Around 20 Republican Senators would need to join Democrats for the impeachment articles to pass, something Cornyn believed was highly unlikely.

However, Cornyn said it would be best to let the impeachment process play out in a trial to “let each side have their say.”

“In the end, we need to have a process that the American people think was fair,” Cornyn added.

House Democrats held public hearings on Wednesday as part of the impeachment inquiry into whether President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate corruption allegations against political rival Joe Biden.

Comments

Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified during the hearings that Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, remarked that Trump “cared more” about the investigations into Biden than wider U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

President Trump and Republican allies have slammed the impeachment inquiry, with Trump repeatedly calling the inquiry a “hoax” and a “witch hunt.” Trump denies conditioning aid to Ukraine on investigations into Biden.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

Nikki Haley Has a Point

By
Nikki Haley isn’t a Deep Stater. She’s not a saboteur. She wouldn’t undermine the duly elected president, no siree! That’s the message that comes along with Haley’s new memoir With All Due Respect. In that book, she gives the politician’s review of her career so far, shares some details about her ... Read More
White House

Trump vs. the ‘Policy Community’

By
When it comes to Russia, I am with what Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman calls the American “policy community.” Vindman, of course, is one of the House Democrats’ star impeachment witnesses. His haughtiness in proclaiming the policy community and his membership in it grates, throughout his 340-page ... Read More
Law & the Courts

DACA’s Day in Court

By
When President Obama unilaterally changed immigration policy after repeatedly and correctly insisting that he lacked the constitutional power to do it, he said that congressional inaction had forced his hand. In the case of his first major unilateral move — “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals,” which ... Read More
Books

A Preposterous Review

By
A   Georgetown University professor named Charles King has reviewed my new book The Case for Nationalism for Foreign Affairs, and his review is a train wreck. It is worth dwelling on, not only because the review contains most of the lines of attack against my book, but because it is extraordinarily shoddy and ... Read More