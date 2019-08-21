GOP Smashes Records With $20.8 Million July Haul

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual March dinner in Washington, D.C., March 20, 2018. (Leah Millis/REUTERS )

The Republican National Committee continued to smash fundraising records in July, bringing in $20.8 million last month, the most ever for a July in a non-election year.

July’s haul brings the GOP’s total for the 2019 to 2020 cycle up to $117.9 million, the party announced Wednesday. The GOP also has zero debt and $46.6 million in cash on hand.

“Last month’s fundraising haul again smashed records, and we continue to directly invest this money into growing our top-notch data-driven infrastructure, recruiting and training thousands of new volunteers, and registering voters across the country,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

McDaniel said the party’s financial success is proof that voters are ready for more of the Republican economic agenda.

“Our fundraising success is further evidence that the American people like the pro-growth agenda and economic record that the Trump Administration and Republicans continue to deliver, and this puts us in a strong position to secure more Republican victories in 2020.”

The report also said that the party has bumped up donations from major donors from about 33 to 45 percent of the GOP’s total fundraising.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee is weathering a fundraising desert as Chairman Tom Perez plans fundraising trips abroad, including to Mexico, to court American donors living out of the country.

As of July 22, the DNC owed $5.7 million and had only $9.3 million in cash on hand. The GOP received $20.7 million in June, more than twice as much as the $8.5 million the DNC pulled in.