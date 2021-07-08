GOP Women’s Group Blasts Greene and Boebert: ‘Carnival Barkers’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a debate in Washington, January 13, 2021. (House TV via Reuters)

A fundraising group for Republican women announced on Wednesday that it will not endorse Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R., Colo.) in the 2022 midterms, likening the congresswomen to “carnival barkers.”

The Value in Electing Women (VIEW) PAC, which has worked since 1997 to increase the number of Republican women in Congress, criticized the actions of both congresswomen in an interview with Business Insider.

“While we rightfully celebrate the number of GOP women serving in the House, I’ve always professed quality over quantity,” VIEW PAC executive director Julie Conway told the outlet.

She said being in Congress is not a “joke” or “reality show.”

“Our women have fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policy makers and thought leaders. We cannot let this work be erased by individuals who chose to be shameless self promoters and carnival barkers,” she said.

“I think that they would rather draw attention to themselves, and really Marjorie Taylor Greene more than Boebert, but they’re cut from the same cloth,” Conway reportedly told the outlet.

“There is too much at stake and too many true public servants to allow the noise of the few to overshadow the work of the many,” she added.

Boebert dismissed the criticisms in a statement to Newsweek, saying, “Julie who? Never heard of her.”

Both have sparked controversy in recent months. Greene has come under fire for her former belief in the QAnon conspiracy theories and for comments that some have called anti-Semitic. Meanwhile, Boebert has similarly drawn criticism over her link to the QAnon movement and also for voting against Capitol police receiving medals for serving during the Capitol riot.

