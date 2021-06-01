GOP’s Statehouse Victories Set Up Party for Strong 2022, Strategists Say

As the fight for party control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections gears up, Republican strategists say the GOP is well-positioned to notch big wins in the next cycle and beyond thanks to oft-overlooked state-level victories last year.

Republicans lost control of the House in 2018 for the first time in eight years but would need a net gain of just five seats in 2022 to reclaim the majority after a surprisingly successful 2020.

The party’s efforts will likely be helped by historical tradition — which says that the party that controls the White House typically loses roughly …