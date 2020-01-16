News

Law & the Courts

Government Accountability Office Finds Trump Administration Broke the Law by Withholding Military Aid from Ukraine

By
Government Accountability Office (GAOWatchBlog)

The Government Accountability Office, the federal government’s top auditing group, released a report on Thursday deeming the Trump administration’s hold on military aid to Ukraine illegal.

While Congress had earmarked $350 million in military aid destined for Ukraine over the summer, the Trump administration held up the transfer of the aid. The White House Office of Management and Budget explained in a December memo to the GAO that the holdup was intended as a routine review of the funds. However, the GAO eventually concluded that the measure was not in line with the law.

“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the GAO wrote in its report. “The OMB withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted under the Impoundment Control Act (ICA).

“The withholding was not a programmatic delay. Therefore, we conclude that OMB violated the ICA,” the report continued.

Comments

The OMB original memo explained that Defense Department officials told their own staff that the aid package to Ukraine would not be released until September. Additionally, the memo states that “at no point during the pause” did DoD attorneys tell OMB officials the aid would not be released by the end of the fiscal year.

The finding by the GAO may bolster Democrats’ leverage ahead of the President Trump’s impeachment trial. Democrats allege that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate corruption allegations against political rival Joe Biden.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache

By
If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache

By
If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
Media

Our Stupid Times, Etc.

By
I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Media

Our Stupid Times, Etc.

By
I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Music

The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart

By
Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More
Music

The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart

By
Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More