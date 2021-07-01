Governor Gavin Newsom Recall Election Scheduled for September 14

California Governor Gavin Newsom attends a news conference to launch a coronavirus vaccination supersite in San Diego, Calif., February 8, 2021. (Sandy Huffaker/Pool via Reuters)

The recall vote for Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom has been scheduled for September 14, 2021.

The recall initiative was formally certified Thursday. Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis then selected the date to hold the election.

The referendum ballot will ask voters to say whether they want to recall Newsom and write who they want his replacement to be should they vote yes. If 50 percent or more of voters respond yes to oust Newsom, then the candidate with the most votes in the second question wins the California gubernatorial election and will become the next governor.

Thursday’s update comes after the petition to recall Newsom exceeded the benchmark of 1,495,000 signatures required to put the recall on the ballot. Organizers for the recall-Newsom movement gathered and submitted 1,626,042 signatures in support of a recall vote.

Counties had a deadline of April 29 to verify all the signatures. Petition signers were given a 30-day grace period to withdraw their signatures if they changed their mind about supporting the recall.

A major trigger for the recall campaign was Newsom’s unpopular management of the COVID pandemic in California. Newsom imposed some of the strictest and longest-lasting lockdown mandates and restrictions in the nation, generating frustration among residents and business owners whose livelihoods and general well-being suffered as a result.

At least 60 people have announced their candidacies to compete for Newsom’s seat, including four prominent Republicans: former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, and former representative Doug Ose, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Reality TV star, Republican, transgender woman, and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner recently announced a bid to challenge Newsom in the recall election, citing California’s punitive taxation, progressive policies, invasive lockdown measures, and Democratic hypocrisy as inspiration for running.

In a statement obtained by Axios, Jenner said, “Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision” and that “for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.”

