Graham Defends Probe Into Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Dealings: ‘Somebody Needs to Do It’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) on Capitol Hill, March 25, 2019 (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) defended on Monday his ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine.

Hunter, son of former vice president Joe Biden, sat on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings from 2014 to 2019, during his father’s tenure in the White House. President Trump and allies have alleged Joe Biden may have sought to oust former Ukrainian prosecutor general Victor Shokin in 2016 because Shokin’s office had an open probe into Burisma, although at the time the probe was not advancing.

“I’m doing this because somebody needs to do it,” Graham told host Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio when asked about the investigation he is conducting. “We’re not going to allow a system in America where only one side gets looked at.”

Graham, who heads the Senate Judiciary Committee, asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday to provide documents relevant to the investigation into the Bidens.

Joe Biden and Graham are longtime friends, but on Friday Biden said of Graham in an interview that he was “embarrassed by what you’re doing.”

“My friendship with Joe Biden — if it can’t withstand me doing my job, then it’s not the friendship I thought,” Graham told Kilmeade on Monday.

Democrats are currently leading an impeachment inquiry into President Trump due to allegations Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the Bidens by withholding military aid to the country. Graham has been a staunch ally of the President throughout the impeachment process even as they have clashed on other issues, most notably Trump’s policy regarding the Kurds and Turkey.

“The whole Ukraine issue, particularly the way the House of Representatives is doing it, is a joke,” Graham posted on Twitter on Monday. “We’re less than a year away from the 2020 election. If you don’t like Trump — vote against him.”

