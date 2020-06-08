News

Politics & Policy

Graham Says FBI ‘Denying’ Requests to Interview Agents Who Talked to Steele’s Subsource

By
Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) revealed Sunday that the FBI has denied his requests to interview the two officials who interviewed Christopher Steele’s primary subsource.

“I made a request to interview the case agent and the intel analyst . . . and they’re denying me the ability to do that,” Graham said in an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

The two FBI agents, a case agent and an intelligence agent, interviewed Steele’s primary subsource three times in 2017. In the course of those interviews, the unidentified person “revealed potentially serious problems with Steele’s descriptions of information in his reports,” according to Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

Graham explained that he wanted to know “did the case agent and the intel agent refuse to tell the system about exculpatory information? Does the fault lie with two or three people? Or was it a system out of control?”

Horowitz’s December report on the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation found that the Bureau knew in January 2017 that Steele’s allegations relating to the Trump campaign relied in part on disinformation produced by Russian intelligence, according to recently declassified footnotes.

One of the agents who took part in the initial interviews with Steele’s source is Stephen Somma, a counterintelligence investigator in the FBI’s New York field office. Horowitz said in his report that Somma — identified as “Case Agent 1” — was “primarily responsible for some of the most significant errors and omissions” in FISA applications to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Comments

In April, Graham asked the DOJ for records that “question the accuracy and reliability” of former British spy Christopher Steele’s sourcing, before announcing a number of hearings “regarding all things Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller investigation” that began with the testimony of former acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week.

Rosenstein told Graham that he would not have signed off on the warrant to spy on Page, had he known the issues with the underlying evidence at the time, and blamed the FBI for failing to follow protocols “to ensure that every fact was verified.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Rioting, Again

By
In 1968, there were riots around the country following the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., with major episodes of political violence in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, New York City, Pittsburgh, Trenton, Washington, and Wilmington. The 1968 riots followed ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Rioting, Again

By
In 1968, there were riots around the country following the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., with major episodes of political violence in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, New York City, Pittsburgh, Trenton, Washington, and Wilmington. The 1968 riots followed ... Read More
Politics & Policy

In Defense of James Mattis

By
I think National Review mischaracterizes his famous recent statement, although I’m unsure what he meant in one crucial respect, and so am also unsure how important the mischaracterization is. Mattis writes: “I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that ... Read More
Politics & Policy

In Defense of James Mattis

By
I think National Review mischaracterizes his famous recent statement, although I’m unsure what he meant in one crucial respect, and so am also unsure how important the mischaracterization is. Mattis writes: “I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More