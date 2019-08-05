News

Politics & Policy

Graham to Introduce Bipartisan ‘Red Flag’ Legislation after Mass Shootings

By
Senator Lindsey Graham delivers an impassioned statement in Washington, D.C., September 27, 2018. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

In the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend, Senator Lindsey Graham announced his intention Monday to introduce bipartisan “red flag” legislation designed to help law enforcement keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.

The South Carolina Republican said he and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) plan to introduce a bipartisan bill establishing a federal grant program that would encourage states to institute “Extreme Risk Protection Orders” laws.

“These grants will be given to law enforcement so they can hire and consult with mental health professionals to better determine which cases need to be acted upon,” Graham said in a statement. “This grant program also requires robust due process and judicial review. It does allow for quick action.”

“Red Flag laws generally work by a family or household member or law enforcement officer petitioning a court to temporarily restrict an individual’s ability to buy or access firearms,” Graham said in a congressional hearing on the matter in March. “The burden of proof is placed on law enforcement to prove the person in question has become an imminent danger and there is a Due Process right for the individual to challenge the determination.”

A 21-year-old gunman opened fire on Saturday in an El Paso, Texas shopping center, killing 20 people and injuring 26 others. Less than 24 hours later, another young male shooter used an assault-style rifle to kill nine people, including his sister, and injure 27 more in a Dayton, Ohio entertainment district.

The El Paso shooter had posted statements online before the shooting expressing his hatred for immigrants and Hispanic people, who comprise the majority of the Texas border town’s population.

“Time to enact common-sense legislation in Congress to empower states to deal with those who present a danger to themselves and others — while respecting robust due process,” Graham wrote Saturday on Twitter in the aftermath of the El Paso shooting.

Comments

Graham added that he has discussed his proposal with President Trump, who “seems very supportive.”

During his remarks addressing the shootings Monday, Trump called on Congress to pass such legislation “in a bipartisan manner.”

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

Crush This Evil

By
Yesterday, in the Texan border town of El Paso, a young white supremacist opened fire at a Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring dozens more. His intention, per a manifesto he left on the website 8chan, was to exact revenge against “the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” to forestall what he called “cultural ... Read More
Elections

The Democrats Break Left

By
The times, they are a-changin’ . . . Ah, the good ol’ days of . . . April, or so, when conservative critics of the Democratic party could still count on being lectured to about the enduring moderation of Team Blue and chastised for paying so much attention to such figures as Representative Alexandria ... Read More
Sports

U.S. Women’s Soccer Outearned the Men

By
In the aftermath of an impressive World Cup win for the U.S. Women’s Soccer team, the players and their fans grew increasingly lurid in demanding “equal pay” with the men’s team -- echoing the grievances aired in the team’s lawsuit against U.S Soccer for alleged sex discrimination. The gambit reached ... Read More
U.S.

‘You and Your Kind’

By
Charlie, it is true that New York City has very strict gun-control laws. It adopted them in the early 20th century during a wave of anti-immigrant hysteria. From the New York Times: In 1911, the first person convicted for illegal gun possession under New York's Sullivan law was Marino Rossi, who was arrested ... Read More
Elections

For the Democrats, It’s Winnowing Time

By
Winnow: verb. To expose (grain or other substances) to the wind or to a current of air so that the lighter particles (as chaff or other refuse matter) are separated or blown away. — Oxford English Dictionary It is time to dust off this marvelously appropriate verb for its quadrennial use to describe the ... Read More