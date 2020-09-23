News

U.S.

Grand Jury Charges One Officer in Death of Breonna Taylor

By
A memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., September 10, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

A grand jury indicted one officer in the death of African American Louisville, Ky., resident Breonna Taylor, a nurse who was shot to death in a botched police raid in March.

Officer Brett Hankinsen was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and faces a possible one to five years in prison for each count.

Hankinsen was one of three officers who fired their weapons during a raid on Taylor’s apartment, ostensibly as part of a drug bust. Taylor’s boyfriend thought the police were intruders and fired his licensed handgun at them, and Taylor was killed in the crossfire. No drugs were found at the apartment.

Comments

The other two officers who fired their weapons, Myles Cosgrove  and John Mattingly, will not be charged. Mattingly was shot during the raid, and on Tuesday sent a letter to colleagues saying that they “did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night” when they opened fire.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer declared a curfew beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening in anticipation of demonstrations following the indictment.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Andrew Cuomo’s Horrific Decisions

By
Observers of New York politics over the past several years understand that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fanatical obsession with humiliating and overruling his fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio towers over every other consideration in the Empire State. Sometimes Cuomo’s habits come across as merely silly, as when he ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Andrew Cuomo’s Horrific Decisions

By
Observers of New York politics over the past several years understand that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fanatical obsession with humiliating and overruling his fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio towers over every other consideration in the Empire State. Sometimes Cuomo’s habits come across as merely silly, as when he ... Read More
U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More