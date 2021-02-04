Greene Denounces QAnon, But Says Media ‘Just as Guilty’ of Spreading ‘Lies’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) departs after a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., February 3, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) walked back some of her controversial past statements on Thursday, but claimed that the media bears the same responsibility as QAnon conspiracy theorists for spreading “lies.”

The House will vote Thursday afternoon on whether to remove Greene from her assignments on the Education and Budget committees. Democrats pushed for the vote because of Greene’s past statements on social media calling the Sandy Hook elementary school and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shootings hoaxes, as well as a videotaped incident in which Greene harassed David Hogg, a survivor of the high school shooting.

Greene has also suggested that the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were a hoax, and that the Rothschild family used space lasers to start wildfires in California.

“School shootings are absolutely real,” Greene said in a speech on the House floor. “I also want to tell you 9/11 absolutely happened…I do not believe it was faked.”

Greene also addressed her past support for the QAnon conspiracy, which alleges that former President Trump was fighting a cabal of cannibalistic pedophiles in the “Deep State,” media, and Hollywood.

“I never once said any of the things that I am being accused of today, during my campaign,” Greene said. “These were words of the past. These things do not represent me.”

“Will we allow the media, that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies, to divide us?” Greene added. “Will we allow ourselves to be addicted to hate, and hating one another? I hope not, because that’s not the future I want for my children, and it’s not the future I want for any of your children.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) backed both Greene and Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) at the GOP conference meeting on Wednesday night, aiming to give the caucus a wide tent encompassing supporters and opponents of former President Trump. Meanwhile, Democrats have sought to portray McCarthy as bowing to the “QAnon caucus” ahead of the House vote on Greene.

