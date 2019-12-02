News

World

Guards Slaughter up to 100 People Hiding in Marsh During Iranian Fuel Price Protests

By
Flag in front of Iran’s Foreign Ministry building in Tehran (Morteza Nikoubazl/Reuters)

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards massacred up to one hundred people in a single incident during a wave of protests that has roiled the country, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Protests in Iran that began on November 15 in response to an increase in the price of gas throughout the country have been suppressed in the worst political violence the country has seen since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Between 180 and 450 people have been killed, according to human rights groups, while at least 2,000 protesters have been wounded and 7,000 detained by regime forces. Iran imposed an almost complete internet blackout across the country in response to the protests.

“The recent use of lethal force against people throughout the country is unprecedented, even for the Islamic Republic and its record of violence,” Omid Memarian, deputy director for the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, told the Times.

In one incident on November 18 in the southwest city of Mahshahr, members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps opened fire on a group of demonstrators blocking an intersection, killing some immediately. The demonstrators then fled to a nearby marsh to evade capture, while one protester apparently fired an AK-47 at the Guards.

The Guards then surrounded the marsh and gunned down as many as one hundred people, and afterwards loaded the dead onto a truck and drove away. One resident of Mahshahr told the Times the Guards returned the bodies of the dead to their families five days later, and only after the families agreed not to speak to any media or hold memorial services.

Comments

A lawmaker who represents the city in Iran’s parliament, Mohamad Golmordai, excoriated the regime in a rare moment of outrage against the government broadcast on Iranian state television.

“What have you done that the undignified Shah did not do?” Golmordai shouted on the parliament floor on November 25 during a fistfight with other lawmakers.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS Film & TV

Why Al Pacino Matters

By
A  lot of movie stars are on the short side -- Robert Redford, Sylvester Stallone, Richard Dreyfuss. Despite being only about 5′8″, Paul Newman always managed to get himself described as “lanky.” Al Pacino is one of the few who always seemed shorter than they were. (About 5′7″, I think.) Maybe that ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Why Al Pacino Matters

By
A  lot of movie stars are on the short side -- Robert Redford, Sylvester Stallone, Richard Dreyfuss. Despite being only about 5′8″, Paul Newman always managed to get himself described as “lanky.” Al Pacino is one of the few who always seemed shorter than they were. (About 5′7″, I think.) Maybe that ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The ‘Deep State’ Canard Spreads

By
The deep state is the right’s new bogeyman. I’d wager that until fairly recently, few people had ever heard the phrase. I’d also bet that roughly 99 percent of those who fling the term around have no idea that it’s borrowed from Turkish politics. The idea of a deep state, or “state within a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The ‘Deep State’ Canard Spreads

By
The deep state is the right’s new bogeyman. I’d wager that until fairly recently, few people had ever heard the phrase. I’d also bet that roughly 99 percent of those who fling the term around have no idea that it’s borrowed from Turkish politics. The idea of a deep state, or “state within a ... Read More
Culture

Why You Should Still Listen to Car Talk

By
I know nothing about cars. Scratch that. I know how to steer and where the brake pedal is, and I can usually remember how the windshield wipers work. Since moving to New York City, where I either walk or use public transportation, the most mechanically challenging procedure I’ve completed thus far is ... Read More
Culture

Why You Should Still Listen to Car Talk

By
I know nothing about cars. Scratch that. I know how to steer and where the brake pedal is, and I can usually remember how the windshield wipers work. Since moving to New York City, where I either walk or use public transportation, the most mechanically challenging procedure I’ve completed thus far is ... Read More
World

Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us Why Israel Exists

By
In a now-deleted tweet, the Washington Post informed its 14 million followers that the historic condemnation of Jeremy Corbyn by the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom was triggered by Labour Party leader’s strong support for “Palestinian rights.” As numerous people quickly pointed out, this is a ... Read More
World

Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us Why Israel Exists

By
In a now-deleted tweet, the Washington Post informed its 14 million followers that the historic condemnation of Jeremy Corbyn by the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom was triggered by Labour Party leader’s strong support for “Palestinian rights.” As numerous people quickly pointed out, this is a ... Read More
Elections

The Worst-Case Scenario for Democrats in 2020

By
What is the worst-case scenario for Democrats in their upcoming primary? Is it a contested primary all the way to the convention, where no candidate gets enough delegates to secure the nomination on the first ballot? Maybe. But those scenarios tend to result in “unity tickets,” which might be the best bet to ... Read More
Elections

The Worst-Case Scenario for Democrats in 2020

By
What is the worst-case scenario for Democrats in their upcoming primary? Is it a contested primary all the way to the convention, where no candidate gets enough delegates to secure the nomination on the first ballot? Maybe. But those scenarios tend to result in “unity tickets,” which might be the best bet to ... Read More