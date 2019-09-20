News

Gun Owner Tells Beto ‘Hell No You’re Not’ Taking My Gun’ During Rally

Beto O’Rourke speaks at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, June 1, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

A female gun owner challenged presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke at a campaign rally on Thursday in Aurora, Colorado over his plan to confiscate certain semi-automatic rifles from law abiding Americans.

O’Rourke vowed to confiscate certain semi-automatic rifles from their legal owners during the third Democratic primary debate earlier this month.

“Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against a fellow American anymore,” said O’Rourke.

At the Wednesday rally, gun owner Laura Bobert challenged O’Rourke, saying, “I am here to say ‘hell no, you’re not'” going to confiscate my gun.

Bobert proceeded to explain that she “was living in Aurora during Columbine, I had just recently moved when the Aurora shootings happened…all of those people were there defenseless, they had no way to defend themselves against a crazed shooter.”

O’Rourke had to ask the crowd to listen respectfully as some participants shouted over Bobert’s speech.

She also mentioned O’Rourke’s criminal record, to which the crowd responded with boos. O’Rourke was arrested twice in the 1990’s, once on a charge of forced entry and the second time for drunk driving. Both cases were dismissed at the time.

Bobert has been profiled before for her pro-gun activism. She owns a Colorado restaurant at which all the waitresses carry guns.

O’Rourke has been struggling in the polls during the primary campaign. He is currently drawing around 1-2 percent of the possible vote, according to a recent Wall Street Journal poll.

