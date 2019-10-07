News

Elections

Harris Releases Plan for Six Months of Taxpayer-Funded Family Leave

By
Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) during a gun-safety forum in Las Vegas, October 2, 2019 (Steve Marcus/Reuters)

Senator Kamala Harris on Monday released a paid family leave proposal that is significantly more generous than those embraced by the rest of the Democratic presidential field.

As she campaigns in Iowa, the California Democrat detailed her plan to give workers up to six months of taxpayer-funded paid family and medical leave, twice the length of time provided by a family leave bill currently under consideration in Congress.

Americans who earn less than $75,000 annually would receive their full wages during their paid leave, while those who earn more would receive incrementally less compensation. Employees would be able to take leave for personal or family medical issues, including to care for domestic partners, parents-in-law, and “chosen family.”

Prerequisites for claiming the benefits include “personal serious health conditions, caring for new children or family members with serious health conditions, or addressing medical or non-medical needs,” such as those arising from domestic violence or sexual assault, Harris’ plan states.

Self-employed workers, part-time employees, and independent contractors would all be eligible to claim the benefits.

Comments

The former California attorney general also said she would put pressure on Congress to pass the Child Care for Working Families Act, which would provide child care assistance to middle and lower-class families.

The program would be run by a new Office of Paid Family and Medical Leave, which would be paid for by a “combination of employer and employee payroll contributions and government expenditures paid for by tax increases on the top one percent and big corporations.”

Comments

Most Popular

Film & TV

Everybody Is Tipper Gore Now

By
When it comes to bad ideas, there’s always room at the bottom. Conservatives used to exasperatedly observe of gun-grabbing Democrats, “Imagine how they’d complain if someone tried to treat the First Amendment the way they treat the Second Amendment!” Hold my cappuccino, says Andrew Marantz of The ... Read More
World

The Education of a Cynic

By
In The Education of an Idealist, a new memoir of her government service, former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power relates a breathtaking moment from the White House Situation Room in 2013. In the course of a meeting on the mounting humanitarian and strategic crisis in Syria, President Obama, brushing aside ... Read More
White House

The Volker Deposition

By
The big story of the last 48 hours wasn’t President Trump’s outlandish call for China to investigate the Bidens (another instance of presidential trolling at its worst), but the release of the texts documenting some of the internal back-and-forth over Ukraine policy. They are bad news because they are a sign ... Read More
White House

Ukraine Now

By
No one in our political debate has been very careful about distinctions lately, so why should the Ukraine controversy be any different? In evaluating the controversy, it is necessary to acknowledge that different things can be true. It is completely legitimate for a president of the United States to urge ... Read More