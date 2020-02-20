News

Religion

Harrisburg Catholic Diocese Files for Bankruptcy amid New Sex Abuse Lawsuits

By
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The Catholic diocese of Harrisburg, Pa. filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday as it faces millions of dollars in sexual abuse claims, over a year after the state released a grand jury report detailing alleged abuse by hundreds of priests.

“The diocese was in need of right-sizing,” said an attorney for the diocese, Matthew Haverstick. “Bankruptcy is really the responsible way to do it, so it can continue to do all the things it does, spiritually and charitably.”

The diocese estimated its assets are between $1 million and $10 million while its financial liabilities are as much as $50 million to $100 million, according to the diocese’s bankruptcy petition. Since 2004, at least 20 Catholic dioceses have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as they reel from abuse lawsuits.

Pennsylvania inspired a rash of state investigations across the nation after state attorney general Josh Shapiro launched a grand jury inquiry into six Catholic dioceses in the state. The final grand jury report found that 301 priests were accused of sexual abuse in Pennsylvania over the last several decades while the Church worked to cover up the scandal.

Before the grand jury report was made public, Bishop Ronald Gainer of Harrisburg released a list of seventy-one clergy and seminarians, 37 of whom are priests, who were accused of sexually abusing children stretching back to the 1940s.

Comments

The bishop said he has adopted a “zero-tolerance policy” regarding child sexual abuse during his time at the diocese, and has immediately removed accused priests from ministry and reported them to law enforcement.

Sexual abuse of minors in the Church made headlines again in 2018 when several high-ranking clergy members were toppled over accusations against them, including the resignation of prominent U.S. cardinal Theodore McCarrick over credible accusations that he molested a teenage boy.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Trouble in the Workers’ Paradise

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is precisely the sort of campaign surrogate you want, especially if you are Bernie Sanders: She is young, energetic, charismatic, popular (with the people she needs to be popular with, anyway), and, happily, currently ineligible to run for the presidency ... Read More
Elections

Trouble in the Workers’ Paradise

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is precisely the sort of campaign surrogate you want, especially if you are Bernie Sanders: She is young, energetic, charismatic, popular (with the people she needs to be popular with, anyway), and, happily, currently ineligible to run for the presidency ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Double Standard

By
Whether Roger Stone, the loopy, self-aggrandizing political operative, deserves nine years in Supermax for obstructing an investigation into Russia–Donald Trump “collusion” is debatable. Whether the powerful men who helped create the investigation that ensnared Stone have been allowed to lie with impunity ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Double Standard

By
Whether Roger Stone, the loopy, self-aggrandizing political operative, deserves nine years in Supermax for obstructing an investigation into Russia–Donald Trump “collusion” is debatable. Whether the powerful men who helped create the investigation that ensnared Stone have been allowed to lie with impunity ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Derangement Syndrome

By
Can the republic survive Attorney General William Barr? That’s the question that has seized the media and center-left, which have worked themselves into a full-blown panic over an attorney general who is, inarguably, a serious legal figure and one of the adults in the room late in President Trump’s first ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Derangement Syndrome

By
Can the republic survive Attorney General William Barr? That’s the question that has seized the media and center-left, which have worked themselves into a full-blown panic over an attorney general who is, inarguably, a serious legal figure and one of the adults in the room late in President Trump’s first ... Read More