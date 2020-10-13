News

U.S.

Harry Reid Claims U.S. Government Covered Up UFO Evidence for Years

By
Former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid speaks in Philadelphia, Pa. July 27, 2016. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid (D., Nev.) says the U.S. government has worked for years to cover up evidence of possible close encounters with UFOs

Reid, who pushed for the creation of a classified, now-defunct U.S. government UFO program, said in The Phenomenon, a new documentary by director James Fox, that “there’s more than one up there.”

Most of the evidence the government has around UFOs “hasn’t seen the light of day,” he said.

“We have it — it’s there,” the 80-year-old said. 

He said the government “did everything they could” to stop the UFO program and “wanted nothing to do with this.”

“Nobody has to agree why it’s there. But shouldn’t we at least be spending some money to study all these phenomenon? Shouldn’t we study this stuff? The answer is yes. That’s all this was about,” he said.

“And why the federal government all these years has covered up, put brake pads on everything, stopped it. I think it’s very, very bad for our country,” he added.

In July, the former senator said on Twitter he had “no knowledge – and I have never suggested — the federal government or any entity has unidentified flying objects or debris from other worlds.”

“I have consistently said we must stick to science, not fairy tales about little green men,” he said then.

The documentary details a history of UFO sightings in the United States and globally, including the military-confirmed encounters off the coast involving U.S. Navy pilots.

He said there is a chance that they may have interfered with American weapons: The documentary tells the story of a 1967 report in which a UFO appeared over a U.S. missile base, at which time 10 of the missiles became inoperative.

“If they had been called upon by the president to launch, they couldn’t have done it,” Reid said. 

The former director of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, Lue Elizondo, said The Phenomenon is “the most accurate and informative documentary ever made about UAPs.”

