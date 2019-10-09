News

Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton’s Publicist Told Ronan Farrow His Weinstein Exposé Was a ‘Concern’ for Clinton: REPORT

By
Hillary Clinton speaks in Las Vegas, Nev., in 2016. (File photo: Steve Marcus/Reuters)

In his new book on the Harvey Weinstein sexual-assault scandal, journalist Ronan Farrow has revealed that Hillary Clinton’s publicist, Nick Merrill, contacted him and attempted to pressure him into dropping the Weinstein story, at what he apparently alleges was Weinstein’s behest.

Farrow writes in the book that he received a call from Merrill, who told him that the Weinstein story he was working on was “a concern for” Clinton, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He goes on to reveal that Weinstein proposed making a documentary series on Clinton to NBC, Farrow’s employer.

Merrill, for his part, denied that he or the Clinton campaign had felt any pressure from Weinstein in a response to the new revelations posted on Twitter.

Comments

Weinstein is set to face trial on rape charges in New York City in January, after trying and failing to have the case moved to New Jersey.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

Anti-Trump Psychodrama 10.0?

By
What do the Kavanaugh hearings, Jussie Smollett, the Covington kids, the Mueller investigation, and now the Trump phone call all have in common? Staged melodrama, media collusion hysteria, progressive demands that justice be served immediately, promises of walls-are-closing-in blockbuster revelations from new ... Read More