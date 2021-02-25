Hasbro to Remove ‘Mr.’ from Famous Potato Head Brand

A giant balloon of Mister Potato Head floats during the Balloon Day Parade in central Brussels, September 4, 2016. (Eric Vidal/Reuters)

The toymaker Hasbro announced Thursday it will drop the honorific on its Mr. Potato Head brand in favor of a gender-neutral “Potato Head” moniker.

According to the Associated Press, the plastic potato-shaped toy has been around for nearly 70 years, but needed a modern makeover, the company said.

However, Hasbro later clarified that while the brand name is changing, the “MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD” toys themselves aren’t going anywhere.

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

The brand name change, which will appear on boxes this year, makes the spud the latest toy to undergo changes to conform to diversity and inclusion efforts. Others include the Thomas the Tank Engine line, which now features more female characters, and American Girl, which has begun selling a boy doll.

