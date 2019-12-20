News

Law & the Courts

Hawley Calls for ‘Major Reform’ to the FISA Process following Russia Probe Abuses: ‘We Cannot Allow This to Keep Happening’

By
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) listens as acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2019. (James Lawler Duggan/Reuters)

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) called for “major reform” to the FISA process during an interview on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, in the wake of the recent Inspector General report detailling the errors and omissions included in the FBI’s warrant to surveil Trump-campaign adviser Carter Page.

The FBI in 2016 investigated the Trump campaign over allegations the campaign conspired with Russian operatives to influence that year’s presidential elections. During the investigation the FBI obtained a FISA warrant to surveil Page by relying on the largely discredited Steele dossier.

Intelligence Community IG Michael Horowitz found 17 “significant errors” in the FISA process used to surveil Page, and much of the information used in the applications “was inconsistent with, or undercut, the assertions contained in the FISA applications.”

“This is unprecedented in our history,” Hawley said. “The Democratic Party paid for this dossier that we now know is totally fake. They fed it to the FBI and the FBI used it and lied to [the FISA court]…four times, in order to intervene effectively in a presidential election.”

“There’s got to be major reform,” Hawley continued. “We cannot allow this to keep happening.”

The Federal Intelligence Surveillance Court, which grants FISA warrants, issued a rare public rebuke of the FBI on Tuesday in response to the IG report.

“The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable,” the court wrote.

Comments

Senate Republicans pledged to reform the FISA process last week during a hearing on the IG report. Several senators praised Utah Republican Mike Lee, a longtime FISA skeptic who has warned of potential abuses of the program.

“I wish Mike Lee weren’t sitting here two people from me right now, because as a national security hawk, I’ve argued with Mike Lee in the four-and-a-half or five years that I’ve been in the Senate that stuff just like this couldn’t possibly happen at the FBI and at the Department of Justice,” said Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) at the hearing.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More