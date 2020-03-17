News

Politics & Policy

Hawley Calls for Monthly Payments for Working Families to Stem Coronavirus Fallout

By
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) questions U.S. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz (not pictured) during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) unveiled a plan Tuesday to help working families with monthly payments amid uncertainty stemming from the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

“Struggling families need help, and they don’t have time to sort through confusing rules and mandates about who’s paying for what and how,” Hawley said in a press release. “They’re not sure what’s going to happen to mom’s or dad’s workplace during this crisis, or if their work can afford to keep everyone on payroll. Let’s not overthink this. These families need relief — now — to pay bills that are coming due, make those emergency grocery runs, and get ready for potential medical bills. Let’s get it to them.”

Hawley’s proposal calls for the federal government to give families “a fully refundable monthly benefit lasting through the coronavirus emergency.” It uses the IRS’s standards for household expenses, meaning a family of three would receive $1,446 a month; a family of four, $1,786; and a family of five, $2,206. The proposal is targeted at all single parents making less than $50,000, and all married parents making less than $100,000, before phasing down.

Kansas City’s Democratic mayor, Quinton Lucas, reacted enthusiastically to Hawley’s proposal.

The plan comes as the Senate attempts to arrive at a consensus on economic protections for U.S. workers amid a flailing economy. On Monday, Senators Mitt Romney (R., Utah) and Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) called for a cash stipend for every American to offset the economic fallout from the pandemic, mirroring former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s universal basic income proposal.

World

Italy experienced the most deaths in a 24-hour period of any country during the pandemic, including China: The coronavirus continued its assault on Italy, the hardest hit country outside of China, with officials on Sunday reporting the number of deaths rose to 1,809 — a 25 percent increase over the day before
NR PLUS Religion

When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. "Tell us," they
NR PLUS U.S.

Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious
