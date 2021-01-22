Hawley Doesn’t Regret Objecting to Vote Certification, Labels Dems’ Ethics Complaint ‘Brazen Abuse’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, October 13, 2020. (Samuel Corum/Reuters Pool)

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) said Friday that he does not regret objecting to the certification of Electoral College results after pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol.

“I was representing my constituents, I did exactly what I said I was going to do. And I gave voice to my constituents and I have condemned mob violence in all its forms,” Hawley told CNN when asked if he regretted the decision.

Former president Trump has alleged that Democrats “stole” the election by means of voter fraud, although none of those allegations have been supported with proof. Trump incited a mob of his supporters to head to the Capitol on January 6 while Congress was certifying the Electoral Results, resulting in a riot that forced lawmakers to evacuate and left five people dead.

A number of House Republicans — led by Senators Hawley and Ted Cruz (R., Texas) — objected to the Electoral College results submitted by Arizona and Pennsylvania. Several Republican senators who initially stated they would object to the election results withdrew their objections following the riot, including Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, Mike Braun of Indiana, James Lankford of Oklahoma, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Several Democratic senators have called for the ethics committee to investigate Hawley and Cruz, saying the two “lent legitimacy to the mob’s cause and made future violence more likely” by objecting to the election results.

The ethics complaint “is the most brazen abuse of the Senate ethics process. . . . This is an attempt to exact political revenge,” Hawley commented. “I was very clear from the beginning that I was never attempting to overturn the election.”

