Hawley Has Best Fundraising Month Since 2018 after Capitol Riot

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, December 11, 2019 (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) in January had his best fundraising month since his 2018 election, with small-dollar donations flooding in after he objected to the certification of President Biden’s Electoral College win.

While corporate PACs severed ties with Hawley after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, his political operation brought in $969,000 in grassroots donations in January, his campaign said.

With contributions from roughly 12,000 new donors, at an average donation of $52, the campaign raised more in January than it had in any single month since October 2018, just before his election.

The campaign now has roughly $2.1 million cash on hand, it said.

“It is crystal clear that a strong majority of Missouri voters and donors stand firmly with Senator Hawley, in spite of the continued false attacks coming from the radical left,” Hawley pollster Wes Anderson said in a memo.

The Senate Conservatives Fund, an independent political group, gave Hawley’s fundraising a large boost, telling Axios last week that it had bundled more than $300,000 in contributions for the Missouri Republican since January 6.

The fundraising haul could serve as an answer to those who have questioned if it is still financially beneficial for Republicans to align themselves with former President Donald Trump.

