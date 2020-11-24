Hawley Labels Biden’s Cabinet Picks ‘Corporatists and War Enthusiasts’

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) speaks at a committee hearing in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2020. (Al Drago/Reuters)

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) criticized Joe Biden’s cabinet picks on Tuesday as “corporatists and war enthusiasts.”

Biden has nominated a host of Obama-administration veterans to posts in the executive branch. Notable choices include Antony Blinken, who worked as Biden’s national security adviser during his tenure as vice president, for secretary of state; Jake Sullivan, adviser to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, for national security adviser; and John Kerry, former secretary of state, for the newly created post of climate czar.

Take Tony Blinken. He’s backed every endless war since the Iraq invasion. Now he works for #BigTech and helps companies break into #China. He has no sense of what working Americans want or need — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 24, 2020

“What a group of corporatists and war enthusiasts—and Big Tech sellouts,” Hawley commented in a Twitter post. “Take Tony Blinken. He’s backed every endless war since the Iraq invasion. Now he works for Big Tech and helps companies break into China.”

Both Blinken and Kerry backed the invasion of Iraq in 2002, while President Obama blamed Blinken, Clinton, and others on his foreign policy team for encouraging the U.S. airstrikes in Libya that preceded a civil war in that country. Blinken comes to the Biden administration from WestExec Advisors, a Washington, D.C., consulting firm whose clients are unknown.

Hawley has supported President Trump’s orders to withdraw American soldiers from Iraq and Afghanistan. While Trump has not ordered a full withdrawal, troop levels in both countries will be reduced to 2,500 by the time he leaves office.

The “families and communities” of working Americans “have been hurt most as policymakers in Washington sent hundreds of billions—if not trillions—of their hard-earned tax dollars to Afghanistan, instead of investing that money here at home,” Hawley wrote in an open letter last week. “They deserve to see their tax dollars actually being used to defend them—from Chinese domination, above all—or reinvested at home.”

