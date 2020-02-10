News

Politics & Policy

Hawley Proposes Overhauling FTC to Curb ‘Big Tech’s Rampant Abuses’

By
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) listens as acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2019. (REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan)

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) proposed a plan Monday to strip the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of its independence and relocate it to the Department of Justice in an effort to limit corruption and effectively police antitrust in the technology sector.

“The FTC isn’t working,” Hawley said in a statement. “It wastes time in turf wars with the DOJ, nobody is accountable for decisions, and it lacks the ‘teeth’ to get after Big Tech’s rampant abuses. Congress needs to do something about it.”

Hawley’s proposal includes replacing the five-member commission which currently oversees the FTC with a Senate-confirmed director, who would serve renewable five-year terms underneath the DOJ’s associate attorney general.

It also calls for clearly separating roles between the commission and the DOJ’s Antitrust Division, with the DOJ assuming “all authority” to review mergers and acquisitions. The FTC would establish a new “digital markets research section” to assist potential DOJ litigation. The commission would also be tasked with enforcing interoperability, data portability, and data minimization for tech firms, as well as penalties for first-time offenders.

Hawley also attempts to tackle ethical violations in his proposal by limiting the “revolving-door relationships” between former senior FCC officials and tech companies. The proposal includes a two-year ban on lobbying for any former official with companies grossing over $30 billion in annual revenue.

The plan closely mirrors that of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) who released as part of her presidential platform in October a plan to “slam shut the revolving door between government and giant, dominant firms.”

Warren’s plan includes a four-year ban on lobbying for “giant corporations, banks, and market-dominant companies” by former government officials.

Most Popular

Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More
