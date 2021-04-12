Hawley Raises $3 Million in First Quarter of 2021 after Objecting to Electoral College Certification

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.,) during Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Washington, D.C., February 22, 2021 (Demetrius Freeman/Reuters)

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) raised over $3 million during the first quarter of 2021, Politico reported on Monday.

The total is unusual for a senator not in the middle of an election cycle, with Hawley not up for reelection until 2024. Hawley raised just $43,000 in the first quarter of 2019, after he was first elected.

Hawley received over 57,000 donations during the first quarter of 2021, with an average donation of $52, a person familiar with the totals told Politico. Although the senator halted fundraising outreach for two and a half weeks following the January 6 riot at the Capitol, he raised almost $600,000 during that time period.

Hawley garnered national attention by objecting to the Electoral College results after rioters were cleared from the Capitol. Hawley broke from several fellow senate Republicans who had planned to object to the certification before the riots but reneged after facing the crowd of Trump supporters. The senator has received criticism for the action, with the Kansas City Star editorial board writing on January 7 that Hawley “has blood on his hands in the Capitol coup attempt.”

However, Hawley’s fundraising efforts have not been slowed by the criticism, and attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference applauded the senator for his objection to the election results.

“On January 6 I objected to the Electoral College certification — maybe you heard about it,” Hawley told the crowd to a standing ovation. “The radical left, their corporate allies, the liberal media, have tried to cancel me, censor me, expel me, shut me down,” but “I’m not going anywhere.”

The fundraising totals were matched by freshman Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.), who also objected to the election results and raked in $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

