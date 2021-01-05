Hawley Slams ‘Antifa Scumbags’ after Demonstration Outside His Home

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) departs Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., January 1, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) slammed demonstrators who gathered outside his home in Vienna, Va., on Monday evening to protest Hawley’s objection to certification of the Electoral College results.

The demonstrators from ShutDownDC, a climate change activist group that has branched off to other causes, arrived at Hawley’s home and shouted slogans and speeches through megaphones. At one point several demonstrators dropped a copy of the Constitution on the front doorstep. The Senator was in Missouri at the time, but his wife and young daughter were in the house.

“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel,” Hawley wrote on Twitter. “They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence.”

Protesters did not knock on the door but instead rang the senator’s doorbell, according to Patrick Young, a ShutDownDC organizer.

“This was not threatening behavior,” Young told the Washington Post. “This is people engaging in democracy and engaging in civil discourse….This was a pretty tame and peaceful visit to his house.”

National Review has reached out to the Vienna police department for comment.

Demonstrations outside the homes of lawmakers and other elected officials have occurred since the summer, in the wake civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd and through the national elections. The homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) were vandalized over the weekend after the Senate shot down bill to disburse $2,000 stimulus checks.

