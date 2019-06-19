News

Politics & Policy

Hawley to Introduce Bill Making It Easier to Sue Big Tech Firms Over Political Bias

By
Senator Josh Hawley (R, Mo.) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., January 3, 2019 (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) plans to introduce legislation that would make it easier for consumers to sue big tech companies that display overt political bias, his office announced Wednesday.

The bill would make firms like Facebook, Youtube, and Google legally liable for user-generated content, unless and until they can demonstrate that their content moderation processes are unaffected by political bias.

“This legislation simply states that if the tech giants want to keep their government-granted immunity, they must bring transparency and accountability to their editorial processes and prove that they don’t discriminate,” Hawley said in a news release.

Under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, tech platforms are currently immune from legal action related to the user-generated content they host.

Hawley, who has emerged as the foremost Republican critic of big tech in his first months in office, plans to strip companies of that protection in order to counter the anti-conservative bias he believes is rife within Silicon Valley firms. In doing so, he is channeling the longstanding Republican charge that social media platforms profit from a double standard in which they curate user content according to their political biases, in much the same way a publisher would, while continuing to benefit from the legal protections afforded to neutral platforms.

Comments

The proposed legislation would only apply to sites that have more than 30 million active users in the U.S., 50 million active users worldwide or more than $500 million in annual revenue. Companies that exceed those benchmarks would be required to demonstrate every two years “by clear and convincing evidence” that they do not “negatively affect a political party, political candidate, or political viewpoint” through their content curation.

The bill currently has no co-sponsors and will likely face stiff opposition from Democrats, who disbelieve the charge of anti-conservative bias, and business-friendly Republicans averse to exposing tech firms to seemingly endless litigation.

Comments

Most Popular

Immigration

What the Viral Border-Patrol Video Leaves Out

By
In an attempt to justify Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s absurd comparison of American detention facilities to Holocaust-era concentration camps, many figures within the media have shared a viral video clip of a legal hearing in which a Department of Justice attorney debates a panel of judges as to what constitutes ... Read More
Film & TV

Murder Mystery: An Old Comedy Genre Gets Polished Up

By
I  like Adam Sandler, and yet you may share the sense of trepidation I get when I see that another of his movies is out. He made some very funny manboy comedies (Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy) followed by some not-so-funny manboy comedies, and when he went dark, in Reign over Me and Funny People, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Making Sense of the Iran Chaos

By
One would prefer that correct decisions be made according to careful, deliberate plan. But a correct decision made impulsively, through a troubling process, is still nonetheless correct, and so it is with Donald Trump’s decision to refrain from military action against Iran. The proposed strike would represent a ... Read More