News

Film & TV

HBO Max Pulls Gone With the Wind after Op-Ed by 12 Years a Slave Screenwriter

By
John Ridley speaks at a reception for nominated foreign film directors before the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., February 24, 2017. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

The HBO Max streaming service has temporarily removed Gone with the Wind from its platform after the screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave called for its removal in a Monday op-ed.

While it is not clear if the op-ed was a driving factor in the decision, screenwriter John Ridley wrote in the Los Angeles Times the HBO should consider removing Gone with the Wind temporarily because of the massive George Floyd demonstrations occurring across the U.S. The 2013 film 12 Years a Slave was adapted by Ridley from the 1853 memoir of Solomon Northup, a free-born African American who was kidnapped and sold into slavery in Louisiana.

Gone with the Wind, long considered an American classic, has drawn controversy over its portrayal of African Americans in the antebellum South. The film depicts a far rosier view of slavery and its aftermath than is historically accurate.

In 1939, actress Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Oscar for her role as “Mammy” in the film.

Comments

Gone With The Wind is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” an HBO spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter. “When we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions, but will be presented as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.”

In his op-ed, Ridley wrote “I don’t think ‘Gone With the Wind’ should be relegated to a vault in Burbank. I would just ask, after a respectful amount of time has passed, that the film be re-introduced to the HBO Max platform along with other films that give a more broad-based and complete picture of what slavery and the Confederacy truly were.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Our Civil War of Stupidity

By
For a brief moment, we had a broad, bipartisan national consensus that the police should not kill those in their custody. Then, our warring factions of idiots went and ruined it. On May 25, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin did something terrible, pressing his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Our Civil War of Stupidity

By
For a brief moment, we had a broad, bipartisan national consensus that the police should not kill those in their custody. Then, our warring factions of idiots went and ruined it. On May 25, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin did something terrible, pressing his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
U.S.

Of Course It Is ‘About the Flag’

By
Last week, Drew Brees said he would “never agree with anyone disrespecting the flag of the United States of America, or our country.” Standing for the flag “shows unity, it shows that we are all in this together, that we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution” to the various ... Read More
U.S.

Of Course It Is ‘About the Flag’

By
Last week, Drew Brees said he would “never agree with anyone disrespecting the flag of the United States of America, or our country.” Standing for the flag “shows unity, it shows that we are all in this together, that we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution” to the various ... Read More