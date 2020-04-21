News

World

Head of China’s CDC Denies Spreading Misinformation on Coronavirus Transmissibility

By
Gao Fu, director of China Center for Disease Control and Prevention addresses the media in Beijing, China, January 26, 2020. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

The head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told state media that he “never, ever” publicly denied that the coronavirus was transmissible between people, and said he “already suspected” it during a visit to Wuhan in mid-January.

Dr. Gao Fu, China’s CDC director, told CGTN — the English-language branch of state-run broadcaster CCTV — that after a day of visiting patients and doctors in Wuhan on January 19, “we already gathered the conclusion — it’s clear.”

A timeline of China’s initial response to the virus shows on December 21, doctors in Wuhan were noticing a “cluster of pneumonia cases with an unknown cause,” and began quarantining staff who became ill on December 25. But on December 31, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission declared that it had “not found any obvious human-to-human transmission and no medical staff infection.”

In a paper that Gao published with colleagues on January 21, they noted that China had sequenced three strains the novel virus on January 3, but made no mention of the fact that Wuhan genomics laboratories had sequenced the outbreak by December 27, but were ordered by local and national officials to hand over or destroy the samples and not release their findings. Xinhua, the Chinese state news agency, reported on January 6 that there was no evidence of human transmissibility.

“We didn’t have the evidence, but we already suspected, there might be human-to-human transmission, and more importantly — based on the knowledge of other coronaviruses, we know there must be human-to-human transmission,” Gao admitted in the interview. “The only thing is whether or not it’s very serious.”

Professor Zhong Nanshan, the leader of Beijing’s coronavirus expert team and one of the experts who arrived in Wuhan with Dr. Gao, confirmed human-to-human transmission to the public on January 20. A report last week shows that the head of China’s National Health Commission, which controls the CDC, warned Chinese president Xi Jipeng and local health officials that a global pandemic was likely underway on January 14, urging political considerations and social stability in the wake of the outbreak and adding that “clustered cases suggest that human-to-human transmission is possible.” The same day, the World Health Organization tweeted that “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China.”

Comments

On January 15, Li Qun, the head of the China CDC’s emergency center, told state television that “we have reached the latest understanding that the risk of sustained human-to-human transmission is low.”

“The CDC acted sluggishly, assuming all was fine,” a Chinese state health expert, told The Associated Press. “If we started to do something a week or two earlier, things could have been so much different.”

Comments

Most Popular

Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More