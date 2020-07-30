Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus

Herman Cain speaks at a town hall event in Rock Hill, South Carolina December 2, 2011. (John Adkisson/Reuters)

Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and battling the infection for nearly a month, his staff announced Thursday.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who edits Cain’s website. “We all prayed so hard every day. We knew the time would come when the Lord would call him home, but we really liked having him here with us, and we held out hope he’d have a full recovery.”

Cain, was diagnosed on June 29 with coronavirus. Two days later he “developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization” and was transported to a hospital in the Atlanta area.

Ten days earlier, Cain, a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, attended President Trump’s rally on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which public health officials warned could be a catalyst for spreading the virus.

Cain’s staff said earlier this month that there was “no way of knowing for sure how or where” Cain contracted the virus, but they expressed hope that he would survive, noting that Cain was diagnosed in 2006 with stage four colon cancer and given a 30 percent chance of survival but had been in remission since receiving chemotherapy treatments.

The former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2011 but dropped out several months later amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, which he strongly denied. He was briefly considered last year by Trump for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board but dropped out when four Republican senators spoke against his nomination.

He is survived by his wife Gloria, his two children, and four grandchildren.

