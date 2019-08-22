News

Elections

Hickenlooper Drops Presidential Bid to Run for Senate in Colorado

By
Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper speaks in Washington, D.C., January 24, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper announced Thursday that he will run for Senate in Colorado, a week after he abandoned his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I’m running to give Colorado’s priorities and values a voice in Washington,” Hickenlooper said in a statement on his campaign website.”Right now we’re represented by a senator who works to undo our progress by voting 99% of the time with Donald Trump and going along with Mitch McConnell’s obstruction and partisan political games.”

Hickenlooper is referring to his opponent, Republican incumbent Cory Gardner, whose reelection bid is considered vulnerable.

“I’ve always said Washington was a lousy place for a guy like me who knows how to get things done, but this is no time to walk away from the table,” Hickenlooper said in a video announcing his new campaign. “We ought to be working together to move this country forward and stop the political nonsense. I know changing Washington is hard, but I want to give it a shot.

Notably, Hickenlooper mentions lowering prescription drug costs as one of his policy priorities, a bipartisan issue that President Trump has also emphasized. The former Colorado governor also mentions combatting gun violence, preserving public lands and fighting climate change.

Comments

Members of Democratic Party brass have urged Hickenlooper to take on Gardner instead of keeping his long shot presidential bid on life support. Other candidates have received similar requests, including former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who has been called on to leave the crowded Democratic presidential primary in favor of a Senate run in Texas against Republican incumbent John Cornyn.

Victories by Hickenlooper and O’Rourke would chip away at the Republican majority in the Senate.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

What The 1619 Project Leaves Out

By
“The goal of The 1619 Project, a major initiative from The New York Times that this issue of the magazine inaugurates, is to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year,” The New York Times Magazine editors declare. “Doing so requires us to place ... Read More
Sports

It’s Time for Colin Kaepernick to Move On

By
Colin Kaepernick. Remember him? Below-average quarterback. Above-average poseur. Not “activist,” not really. Activists actually say stuff. Kaepernick almost never says anything. He’s like the Queen or most popes — you have to read the deep-background musings of supposed members of his inner circle to get ... Read More
PC Culture

Courage Is the Cure for Political Correctness

By
This might come as some surprise to observers of our campus culture wars, but there was a time, not long ago, when the situation in American higher education was much worse. There a wave of vicious campus activism aimed at silencing heterodox speakers, and it was typically empowered by a comprehensive regime of ... Read More
Elections

Trump and the Black Vote

By
"Donald Trump is a racist, white supremacist, white nationalist. So are his supporters." Some version of that refrain is heard almost hourly somewhere in mainstream media. Democratic politicians seem to proclaim it more often than that. Listening only to the Left, you'd conclude that more than half a ... Read More