News

Elections

Hickenlooper Overcomes Ethics Scandal to Win Colorado Senate Primary

By
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper speaks during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. (Scott Morgan/Reuters)

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper won the Democratic primary for the state’s upcoming Senate election, overcoming an ethics probe and resurfaced video of racially insensitive comments.

Hickenlooper will face off against incumbent Republican Cory Gardner in a highly contested race. Gardner is one of the only Republicans defending a seat in a state lost by President Trump in 2016.

“Let me be clear: change is coming, and you and I are going to bring it together,” Hickenlooper said in a video message to supporters of primary challenger Andrew Romanoff. “I’ve never lost an election in this state, and I don’t intend to lose this one.”

Romanoff, the Colorado State House speaker, thanked his supporters and called on them to back Hickenlooper.

“I just called John Hickenlooper to congratulate him — and to pledge my full support in his race against Cory Gardner. Please join me in doing the same,” Romanoff wrote on Twitter.

Hickenlooper was fined $3,000 in early June following an investigation by an independent ethics commission. The commission found that Hickenlooper violated state law on politicians accepting gifts in 2018, when he was given a ride in a Maserati limousine as well as on a private plane.

The former governor also drew criticism after video surfaced of remarks he made in 2014 comparing elected officials to slaves on a slave ship, with their schedulers as masters.

Comments

“If I was to describe a scheduler, a political scheduler, imagine an ancient slave ship,” Hickenlooper tells an audience at an event. The scheduler is “the guy with the whip, and you’re rowing — we elected officials are the ones that are rowing, and they have nothing but hard, often thankless things to do.”

Hickenlooper apologized after the remarks were discovered by Tay Anderson, head of the Denver school board and the youngest African American elected to office in Colorado history.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

When the Bidexit?

By
We have reached a strange impasse in the campaign in which weakness is seen as strength. The fact that Biden is cognitively impaired and hiding in his basement in virtual incommunicado is now seen as a valuable strategy, given that Trump is dealing with the virus, lockdowns, the economy, and a pandemic of ... Read More
Elections

When the Bidexit?

By
We have reached a strange impasse in the campaign in which weakness is seen as strength. The fact that Biden is cognitively impaired and hiding in his basement in virtual incommunicado is now seen as a valuable strategy, given that Trump is dealing with the virus, lockdowns, the economy, and a pandemic of ... Read More
PC Culture

Our Age of Superstition

By
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
PC Culture

Our Age of Superstition

By
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
World

China Swallows Hong Kong

By
The Chinese Communist Party, through what it portrays as its legislature (the “National People’s Congress”), has enacted a law crushing democracy in Hong Kong. Under the guise of protecting “national security,” the new law criminalizes as “subversion” and “terrorism” various expressions of ... Read More
World

China Swallows Hong Kong

By
The Chinese Communist Party, through what it portrays as its legislature (the “National People’s Congress”), has enacted a law crushing democracy in Hong Kong. Under the guise of protecting “national security,” the new law criminalizes as “subversion” and “terrorism” various expressions of ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Brace for Impact

By
There are many, many ways to try to measure the 2020 presidential race. How well is Donald Trump doing in the states he needs to win compared with Joe Biden, such as Arizona and Michigan? (Not well.) How well is Donald Trump doing with the demographic groups he needs to retain, such as suburban moms and the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Brace for Impact

By
There are many, many ways to try to measure the 2020 presidential race. How well is Donald Trump doing in the states he needs to win compared with Joe Biden, such as Arizona and Michigan? (Not well.) How well is Donald Trump doing with the demographic groups he needs to retain, such as suburban moms and the ... Read More