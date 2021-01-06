At Least One Person Shot after Trump Supporters Breach Capitol

News

Supporters of President Trump breach the security defenses of the Capitol flying confederate flags in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Mike Theiler/Reuters)

At least one person was shot by police in the capitol building Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports, after thousands descended on the hill following a “Stop the Steal” rally in which President Trump again claimed the election was stolen from him.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) told Fox News that he overheard “shots fired” on Capitol Hill police radios, and there are reports of at least one woman being shot in the chest. Trump has tweeted asking his supporters to “remain peaceful. No violence!”

The Senate chamber has also been breached by protestors. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has requested the National Guard, and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a 6 p.m. curfew.

The massive crowd, numbering tens of thousands, moved on the Capitol — where vice president Mike Pence is overseeing the certification of the Electoral College — after Trump repeatedly urged them to do so, saying he would join them and vowing to “never give up” and “never concede.” Trump, however, left for the White House after delivering his address, and did not join the MAGA crowd.

Capitol Hill police moved to evacuate the Cannon House office building after the crowd overwhelmed police and broke through barriers. Flash bangs and tear gas were used on the crowd, with little effect. There are reports of multiple suspicious packages near the Capitol grounds (the New York Times later reported that an “explosive device” was safely detonated at the Republican National Committee). The crowd subsequently broke into the building as both the House and the Senate sessions to certify the election were forced into recess, and Pence was escorted out.

Tear gas has been deployed inside the building, and members of Congress have been instructed to put on gas masks and are being evacuated.

While Donald Trump Jr. condemned the actions of the crowd, urging them to not “start acting like the other side,” the president took to Twitter to attack his running mate.

Less than 15 minutes later, Trump urged his supporters to “[s]tay peaceful!” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has announced that, per Trump’s orders, the National Guard and federal law enforcement have been called to secure the Capitol.

Multiple Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) — one of the instigators in the effort to object to the Electoral College certification — have condemned the clashes with police.

 

