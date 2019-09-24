Hillary Clinton Backs Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump: ‘This Is an Emergency’

Hillary Clinton speaks in Las Vegas, Nev., in 2016. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said she supports the formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump, calling the situation an “emergency.”

“We are in a crisis,” Trump’s 2016 election rival said in an interview with People magazine published Tuesday.

“I’m in favor of impeachment,” the former first lady and secretary of state said. “I did not come to that decision easily or quickly, but this is an emergency as I see it.”

Clinton’s view echoes that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who for months expressed wariness regarding impeachment but on Tuesday announced the launch of formal impeachment proceedings against the president.

“This latest behavior around Ukraine, trying to enlist the president of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former vice president Biden or lose the military aid he needs to defend against Trump’s friend, Vladimir Putin — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is,” Clinton continued.

During a July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump repeatedly asked Zelensky to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, over allegations that the former vice president used his position to help a Ukrainian energy company avoid a corruption probe soon after Hunter was appointed to its board.

On Tuesday, Trump admitted that he temporarily withheld military aid from Ukraine that was intended to help the country ward off Russian aggression, prompting suspicion of a quid pro quo scheme in which Trump is said to have finally released the aid in exchange for the promise that Biden’s conduct would be investigated.

As far as her opinion of Trump himself, the former New York senator called the New York real estate mogul a “reckless, corrupt human tornado who cares only about himself.”

Clinton has vocally criticized her former opponent since losing her bid for the presidency in 2016.

“The president of the United States is betraying our country on a daily basis,” Clinton said. “This man who is in the Oval Office right now is a clear and present danger to the future of the United States.”