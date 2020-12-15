News

Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton Calls for Abolishing Electoral College After Casting Electoral Vote for Biden

By
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at United Nations Headquarters in New York, N.Y., March 10, 2020. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Hillary Clinton once again called for the dissolution of the Electoral College on Monday, shortly after casting New York’s first electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden.

“I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office,” Clinton wrote in a tweet. “But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was part of the state’s 29 electors to cast a vote for Biden Monday as electors in every state and the District of Columbia met to formalize Biden’s election win.

Clinton was bested by Trump in the 2016 election in Electoral College votes, with 232 votes to Trump’s 306, even though she won the popular vote by nearly 3 million. 

Since her loss, a number of Democrats have called for abolishing the Electoral College voting system in favor of a national popular vote.

However, Clinton has called for the undoing of the electoral vote process since 2000, when George W. Bush beat Al Gore in the presidential election, though Gore won the popular vote.

