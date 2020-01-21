Hillary Clinton Claims ‘Nobody Likes’ Sanders: ‘He Was a Career Politician’

Clinton and Sanders at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, N.H., July 12, 2016. (Reuters photo: Brian Snyder)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton heavily criticized Senator Bernie Sanders’s campaign in an interview released Tuesday, and said she’s “not going to go there yet” when asked if she would endorse the Vermont Senator in the general election.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the release of a docu-series called Hillary, Clinton confirmed that she stood by comments made about Sanders in the documentary.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into,” Clinton reportedly says.

The former Secretary State went further in the interview, calling out Sanders’s campaign for a problematic “culture” of criticizing opponents.

“It’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women,” Clinton said. “And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”

Speaking after his campaign circulated a critical op-ed of Joe Biden, Sanders disavowed supporters who attacked political opponents.

“If anyone knows me, what I believe is we need a serious debate in this country on issues. We don’t need to demonize people who may disagree with us,” Sanders told CBS News. “I appeal to my supporters: Please, engage in civil discourse.”

Sanders also released a statement on Tuesday in response to Clinton’s comments.

“My focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: the impeachment trial of Donald Trump,” the statement read. “Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

Just days before the January debate, Sanders supporters also attacked Elizabeth Warren on Twitter after she accused the Vermont senator of telling her a woman could not beat Donald Trump during a 2018 meeting.

Sanders unequivocally denied Warren’s allegation during the debate but that didn’t stop CNN moderator Abby Phillips from assuming the truth of the allegation in her follow-up question to Warren. “Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” Phillip asked.

Hot-mic footage after the debate later showed Warren telling Sanders “I think you called me a liar on national TV.”