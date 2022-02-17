Hillary Clinton Responds to Durham Investigation, Laments ‘Conspiracy Theories’

Left: U.S. Attorney John Durham. Right: Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters following the 2016 presidential election in Manhattan, November 9, 2016. (United States Attorney's Office, District of Connecticut/Wikimedia; Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton again on Thursday repudiated as a phony scandal the recent revelation that operatives connected to her campaign allegedly spied on the Trump administration as part of an effort to cook up a Russia-collusion narrative.

During her keynote speech for the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention, Clinton said Durham’s findings are a “right-wing lie” meant to serve as a distraction from Trump’s own scandals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And we can’t get distracted. Whether it’s by the latest culture war nonsense or some new right-wing lie on Fox or Facebook. By the way, they’ve been coming after me again in case you might have noticed. It’s funny, the more trouble Trump gets into the wilder the charges and conspiracy theories about me seem to get,” she said.

“So now his accountants have fired him and investigations draw closer to him and right on cue the noise machine gets turned up…” she added. “Fox leads the charge against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again. They’re getting awfully close to actual malice in their attacks.”

Special counsel John Durham is currently trying to get to the bottom of the extensive Trump/Russia probe launched by the Obama administration that spanned into the Trump administration, consuming the press and public for two years.

In a court filing last week, Durham claimed that a technology executive “exploited his access to non-public and/or proprietary Internet data” to extract contacts between Moscow and facilities tied to Trump. Those facilities included Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the executive office of the presidency, after Trump had already been inaugurated, according to the court filing.

Durham’s filing only identified the person as “Tech Executive-1,” the Washington Examiner reported. However, previous reporting by CNN indicated that that individual is Rodney Joffe, a senior vice president at Neustar who was also a client of Michael Sussmann, a partner at Perkins Coie, the high-powered law firm that represented the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party.

Durham had previously indicted Sussmann for lying to the FBI to obscure his association with the Clinton campaign. Sussmann has pleaded not guilty.

Durham alleges that the unnamed tech executive delivered the data he collected to Sussmann, who then allegedly brought it to the FBI and the CIA alleging an improper connection between Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Durham also noted that the unnamed technology executive worked with an investigative firm that Perkins Coie hired on behalf of the Clinton campaign. The executive abused his company’s “sensitive arrangement” to provide services to the executive office of the president “for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump,” Durham reportedly alleged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since Durham’s bombshell dropped, Trump released statements accusing Clinton of orchestrating an “espionage campaign on his New York City apartment.”

“The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert [sic] Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia,” Trump said in an email statement.

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” he added.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.