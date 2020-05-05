News

Elections

Hillary Clinton to Appear at $50,000 Virtual Dinner to Raise Money for Biden PAC

By
Hillary Clinton speaks at the annual Hillary Rodham Clinton awards ceremony at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., February 5, 2018. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters )

Hillary Clinton is set to host a pricey virtual fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden later this month, her first fundraiser appearance as an official surrogate for the Biden campaign.

On May 19, the former first lady and failed 2016 Democratic nominee will hold a “virtual conversation” on the teleconferencing platform Zoom along with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez. The event will raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the DNC and the Biden campaign.

“Hosts” will pay $100,000 to attend the virtual event while the least expensive tickets, which have “limited availability,” go for $2,800. Other tickets are available for $50,000, $41,100, $15,600, and $5,600.

Clinton endorsed the former vice president last month at a virtual town hall, which addressed the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on women, after largely staying out of the political fray during the Democratic primary.

“I am thrilled to be part of your campaign — to not only endorse you but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election,” the former secretary of state said in her endorsement.

“I’ve been in the lobby of the Senate. I’ve been in the cloakroom and I’ve watched Joe bring people together. We have a lot of the same values in common, the same work ethic, the same belief in America, the same focus on family,” she said. “We need a leader — a president — like Joe Biden.”

“I really appreciate your friendship. What a, just a wonderful personal endorsement,” Biden responded to her endorsement during the event.

In the weeks since Senator Bernie Sanders ended his presidential bid early last month, Biden has received endorsements from some of the nation’s most high-profile Democrats. Former president Barack Obama endorsed his former running mate, and Sanders himself endorsed his former primary rival. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who dropped her presidential bid in March, as well as former vice president Al Gore have also endorsed Biden.

The endorsements have rolled in despite increasing coverage of Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation. Reade, who served as Biden’s staff assistant in 1993, claims the then-senator pinned her up against a wall in the Capitol Building and penetrated her with his fingers. A number of prominent female Democrats, including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have emphasized Reade’s right to be heard but have said they believe Biden’s denials.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

World

U.S.

NR PLUS Media

World

World

Law & the Courts

