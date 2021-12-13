Hillary Clinton Warns Trump 2024 Presidential Victory ‘Could Be the End of Our Democracy’

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality Forum at the Louvre Carrousel in Paris, France, June 30, 2021. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

Former secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton warned that former President Trump is poised to run for election again in 2024, and said that if he wins, American democracy will suffer irreparable damage.

“If I were a betting person right now, I’d say Trump is going to run again,” she told NBC Sunday Today host Willie Geist. “He seems to be setting himself up to do that, and if he’s not held accountable, he gets to do it again.”

“I think that could be the end of our democracy,” she said. “Not too be too pointed about it, but I want people to understand that this could be a make-or-break point. If he or someone of his ilk were once again to be elected president, especially if he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country.”

For many outside observers, it looks as though Trump is gearing up to launch a campaign for 2024, although he has yet to officially announce. Trump has continued to tease another bid during rallies and speaking engagements in what looks like an effort to gauge momentum on the ground.

In a shock to the political system, Trump bested Clinton in the 2016 election, sweeping the Electoral College 304-227, despite many pollsters and pundits projecting the opposite for many months. In the interview, Clinton lamented his time in office and suggested her probable triumph was sabotaged at the last minute by Trump’s tactics.

“I tried to warn people. I tried to make the case that this was really dangerous — the people he was allied with, what they were saying, what he might do. I do think but for Jim Comey and the stunt he pulled 10 days before the election, I would have won,” she said.

In the last stretch of the 2016 race, Trump fueled a frenzy of speculation about the investigation of Clinton’s use a private email server for official public communications. Former FBI director James Comey then publicly reopened that probe ten days before election day after new evidence came to light.

Clinton also acknowledged that Trump was able to tap into a populist wave in a number of swing states, handing him a decisive electoral college majority, even though she beat him on the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes.

“Clearly, there were people who liked what they saw, despite what I see as the real dangers to our country,” she said. “They turned out and voted for him. And he’s trying to get it set up so that will happen again for him, even as he loses, as he did twice the popular vote.”

