News

Economy & Business

Hiring Slows, Unemployment Holds Steady in July

By
Job seekers line up at an “Amazon Jobs Day” fair in Fall River, Mass., August 2, 2017. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The U.S. labor market remained strong in July despite a slowdown in hiring, with unemployment remaining level, according to Labor Department data released Friday.

U.S. employers added 164,000 jobs in July while unemployment held steady at 3.7 percent. Wages grew more than expected, up 0.3 percent from June and 3.2 percent year over year. Labor-force participation increased to 63 percent, its highest level since March, as the total number of Americans in the workforce hit a record 163.4 million.

Health care, professional and technical services, and manufacturing saw particular net job gains. 30,000 new workers were added to the health-care sector on the month, while 31,000 new workers joined the professional-and-technical-services sector and 16,000 new workers joined the manufacturing sector.

Comments

The modest but promising report comes a day after the Trump administration further exacerbated trade tensions with China, threatening tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese goods. The U.S. already has a 25 percent tariff on about $250 billion of Chinese imports.

However, the Federal Reserve earlier this week took out an insurance policy against a potential economic downturn, announcing its first interest-rate cut since December 2008, when the economy was in the midst of a crippling recession. The quarter-point rate cut came despite what the Fed called “moderate” growth and a “strong” labor market.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

The Meaning of the Marianne Williamson Moment

By
Much of the post-debate commentary (including my own first post) is missing something -- any serious discussion of the Marianne Williamson moment. And make no mistake, she had a moment. By one key metric -- Google interest -- she was the absolute dominant figure of the debate. This chart, comparing Google ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Al Sharpton Is Not a Civil-Rights Hero

By
Imagine David Duke being a regular, esteemed guest and former honored host on Fox News Channel. Imagine every Republican presidential candidate scrambling to praise him whenever he’s in the news. Imagine David Duke being given a prime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention or President Trump ... Read More
Elections

Biden Survives, So Biden Wins

By
All night long, almost every candidate on stage aimed their attacks at Joe Biden. Early on, Kamala Harris referred to him as “Senator Biden,” a perhaps not-so-accidental demotion. Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, and Cory Booker all went after him in rapid succession. Even Kirsten Gillibrand claimed that Biden ... Read More
U.S.

Reagan and Race

By
On Tuesday, The Atlantic published an article by Tim Naftali headed “Ronald Reagan’s Long-Hidden Racist Conversation with Richard Nixon.” The subheading: “In newly unearthed audio, the then--California governor disparaged African delegates to the United Nations.” I will quote Professor Naftali’s ... Read More
U.S.

The Dangerous Invective against Trump

By
Former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden has bragged on two occasions that he would like to beat up President Donald Trump. In March 2018, Biden huffed, “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why the GOP Has Declined in California

By
Talk to almost any Californians (that is, to any who’ve been in the state since before the ’90s) and they’ll tell a simple story of conservative decline. A crucial 1994 ballot initiative that attempted to enact stricter restrictions on illegal immigrants, Proposition 187, was pushed by a radicalizing GOP in ... Read More