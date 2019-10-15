News

Elections

Hispanics Become Largest Voting-Eligible Minority Group

By
Wristbands for voters at a polling station during early voting in Chicago, Ill., in 2016. (Jim Young/Reuters)

Almost 20 percent more Latinos will be eligible to vote in 2020 than during the last presidential election cycle, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, making the group the largest ethnic minority in terms of eligible voters in 2020.

About 32 million Hispanics will be eligible to vote in the 2020 elections, up from 27.3 million in 2016, when Hillary Clinton won two-thirds of the Hispanic vote and Donald Trump took the remaining third. Latino voters now comprise just over 13 percent of total U.S. voters, according to the Pew Research Center.

The change comes as the Hispanic population in the U.S. has spiked over the last decade. Hispanics in America numbered 59.9 million in 2018, about 12.1 million more than in 2008. They are now 18 percent of the U.S. population, a 13 percent increase since 1970.

Comments

The increase in eligible Latino voters could spell trouble for President Trump and Republicans, although significant percentages of the group also support various parts of his immigration policies. Over a third of eligible Hispanic voters say they at least somewhat support building a wall on the southern border to discourage migrants from crossing between ports of entry, and nearly 40 percent also say they believe Central American migrants pose a national-security threat to the U.S.

The majority of Hispanic voters still cast their ballots for Democrats, however, perhaps in part because immigration has historically not been the top issue for them. In past years, they’ve been more concerned with issues such as education, the economy, and health care, according to Gallup.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Elizabeth Warren Is Jussie Smollett

By
Elizabeth Warren has a moving story about being fired from a teaching job because she was pregnant, a story that perfectly complements her political narrative that she is the tribune and champion of those who have been treated unfairly by the powerful. Joe Biden has a moving — and horrifying — story about his ... Read More
PC Culture

Defiant Dave Chappelle

By
When Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special Sticks & Stones came out in August, the overwhelming response from critics was that it was offensive, unacceptable garbage. Inkoo Kang of Slate declared that Chappelle’s “jokes make you wince.” Garrett Martin, in the online magazine Paste, maintained that the ... Read More
Culture

The Origins of the Transgender Movement

By
Editor’s Note: This article has been adapted from remarks delivered at a Heritage Foundation summit. I’ve been asked to talk about the origins of transgenderism and how it relates to children and their exploitation. But first, I would like to start with a little story. Yesterday I was wandering around ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: An Honest Treatment of Madness

By
When I saw that the New York Times and The New Yorker had run columns berating the new Joker movie, criticizing it not simply on cinematic grounds but instead insisting that the film amounted to a clandestine defense of “whiteness” in an attempt to buttress the electoral aim of “Republicans” — this is a ... Read More