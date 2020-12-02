News

NR PLUS Elections

Hollywood Stars Flock to Georgia to Campaign for Dems ahead of High-Stakes Senate Runoffs

By
Film stars Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Kevin Bacon (Phil McCarten, Eduardo Munoz, and Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Georgia Democrats are wishing upon the stars, and daring to dream that a little Hollywood magic will help them flip two U.S. Senate seats in January’s runoff elections.

Celebrity actors and musicians such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Legend, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill have been active on social media urging Georgians to vote for Democrats John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the elections, which will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate for at least the next two years. And Hollywood hotshots are hosting and participating in several virtual concerts and TV reunion live-streams to raise money for Democratic voter-registration

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Most Popular

Elections

Our Conspiracy-Minded Subculture

By
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr declares that he and the Department of Justice have found no evidence of widespread vote fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election; some Trump fans conclude the attorney general has been a deep-state sleeper all along; and why this country is likely ... Read More
Elections

Our Conspiracy-Minded Subculture

By
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr declares that he and the Department of Justice have found no evidence of widespread vote fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election; some Trump fans conclude the attorney general has been a deep-state sleeper all along; and why this country is likely ... Read More
World

China’s Pandemic Deception

By
You’ve made it to December in our annus horribilis. On the menu today: sorting through CNN’s fascinating but not completely illuminating bombshell involving leaked documents from the Hubei, China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, filling in some details about the early days of the pandemic. More ... Read More
World

China’s Pandemic Deception

By
You’ve made it to December in our annus horribilis. On the menu today: sorting through CNN’s fascinating but not completely illuminating bombshell involving leaked documents from the Hubei, China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, filling in some details about the early days of the pandemic. More ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Corporate-Woke Complex

By
On Sunday, the New York Times reported that several multinational corporations including Apple and Nike are lobbying against legislation that would ban products from China’s Xinjiang province, many of which are made by forced Uyghur labor. Lobbyists are arguing that, although their clients oppose forced labor ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Corporate-Woke Complex

By
On Sunday, the New York Times reported that several multinational corporations including Apple and Nike are lobbying against legislation that would ban products from China’s Xinjiang province, many of which are made by forced Uyghur labor. Lobbyists are arguing that, although their clients oppose forced labor ... Read More