Hollywood Stars Flock to Georgia to Campaign for Dems ahead of High-Stakes Senate Runoffs

Georgia Democrats are wishing upon the stars, and daring to dream that a little Hollywood magic will help them flip two U.S. Senate seats in January’s runoff elections.

Celebrity actors and musicians such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Legend, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill have been active on social media urging Georgians to vote for Democrats John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the elections, which will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate for at least the next two years. And Hollywood hotshots are hosting and participating in several virtual concerts and TV reunion live-streams to raise money for Democratic voter-registration …