Honduran Migrant Traveling to U.S. Claims Biden Is ‘Going to Help All of Us’

Honduran migrants leave an area where Guatemalan security forces cleared the road where they were camping in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, January 18, 2021. (Luis Echeverria/Reuters)

A Honduran migrant worker claimed that a migrant caravan was headed to the U.S. because incoming president Joe Biden would give migrants “100 days” to arrive at the country, in an interview with CNN.

Biden may seek to enact a 100-day moratorium on deportations, however transition team officials have cautioned that the president-elect will not be able to overhaul immigration policy immediately upon taking office. Even so, a group of about 3,000 migrants from Honduras clashed with Guatemalan security forces on Sunday during their trek north to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Advertisement

One migrant claimed the caravan was heading north because Biden had promised to help them, in a CNN interview later reposted by The Hill.

Honduran migrant: President-elect Biden is "going to help all of us." pic.twitter.com/LkrVCsXcSb — The Hill (@thehill) January 18, 2021

“I just want patience and prayers that we can get to the U.S. because they [will] have a new president, Biden,” the migrant said. “He’s going to help all of us, he’s giving us 100 days to get to the U.S. and give us [legal] papers, so we can get a better life for our kids, and for our families.”

Meanwhile, Guatemala deemed the attempted crossing illegal.

“Guatemala’s message is loud and clear: These types of illegal mass movements will not be accepted, that’s why we are working together with the neighboring nations to address this as a regional issue,” the office of Guatemala’s president said in a statement on Sunday.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.