News

World

Hong Kong Democracy Protest Leaders Arrested

By
A demonstrator holds a flag a during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Several leaders of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong were arrested early Friday by Hong Kong police on suspicion of unlawful assembly.

Activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were taken into custody and charged with crimes related to their June 21 attack on the Wan Chai police headquarters, Wong with organizing the event and Chow with participating.

During the June siege, protesters threw eggs at police headquarters and barricaded entrances, protesting police tactics against demonstrators.

“He has now been escorted to the police headquarters in Wan Chai on the basis of three charges. We will continue to follow the incident,” Demosistō, Wong’s pro-democracy group, wrote on Twitter regarding his arrest.

Wong was previously jailed for his participation in Hong Kong’s 2014 Umbrella Movement.

Hong Kong has been roiled by protests throughout the summer, originally sparked by outrage over an extradition law that Hong Kong residents say would allow Chinese authorities to effectively “kidnap” them on little evidence. The concern over the law soon ballooned into fear that China plans to throw out its “One Country, Two Systems” policy regarding Hong Kong.

Protesters have called for the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and for her to formally withdraw the extradition bill.

Comments

Police have arrested several other prominent demonstrators over the last few weeks, while China meanwhile has vowed a “severe” response to the protest activities and has accused demonstrators of terrorism.

Earlier this month, 5,000 protesters swarmed Hong Kong International Airport, causing the major travel hub to shut down and cancel all flights.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

James Mattis Gives the Country a Warning

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: A warning from former secretary of defense James Mattis about what really threatens our country; House Democrats conclude that what the country really needs right now is high-profile hearings about the payments to Stormy Daniels; and Bill de Blasio loses interest in his day ... Read More
Culture

Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols

By
Hello, I’m Tom Nichols. I have very fierce facial hair. I am a super-brain expert authority (™) on all things. You can find me in the Naval War College, USA Today, and in the dictionary, under the word “insufferable.” I am in fact an expert on all things, except the management of time, 100 hours of ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
There are two possible explanations of Joe Biden’s inability to tell the truth about things: One is that his mind is failing him, the other is that his honor is. In neither case is Biden fit to hold the office of president of the United States of America, and Democrats would discredit themselves and endanger ... Read More
World

Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities

By
One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ... Read More
Science & Tech

Death of the ‘Gay Gene’

By
A  new study involving hundreds of thousands of participants finds that homosexual behavior is about one-third genetic — and that many genes are involved, each having only a tiny effect. It even manages to single out a few: “rs34730029,” for example, increases the chance of having a same-sex experience by ... Read More
Books

A Parable of ‘Privilege-Hoarding’

By
Nestled on the Front Range of the Rockies, the city of Crystal was a largely upper-middle-class paradise, chock full of health-conscious and socially conscious -- meaning, of course, impeccably progressive -- Coloradans. Then in slithered a serpent in the form of a proposal for a new school, to be called ... Read More
Film & TV

Conservatives Should Watch More Television

By
The conservative movement in the United States, which identifies itself too closely with the Republican party, is at a low cultural ebb (it is certainly fashionable to be anti-Trump), but American popular culture for the past 20 years nonetheless has been suffused with deeply conservative sentiment — even ... Read More