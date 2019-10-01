Hong Kong Protester Shot during Demonstration Following Chinese Military Parade

Riot police officers are seen amid tear gas during a demonstration in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong, China, September 29, 2019. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

A Hong Kong protester was shot with a live round by police in Beijing on Tuesday during demonstrations that followed street celebrations marking 70 years of Communist Party control.

The shooting is the first use of deadly force by police officers after months of unrest and protests.

Hong Kong police sources have confirmed to multiple outlets that the protester was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. The police are expected to make an official announcement in a press conference later today, according to BBC.

Local English-language outlet Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) said in a statement that it was withdrawing all reporters on the street, after a journalist was hit in the head with a projectile.

As the Chinese mainland celebrated seven decades of unbroken Communist control, efforts to quell pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong escalated. China doubled its military force on the island over the weekend to around 12,000 soldiers and police began to fire warning shots of live ammunition, as well as tear gas and water cannons, to dispel protestors.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.