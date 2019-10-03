News

World

Hong Kong Protestor Shot by Police Charged with Assault, Rioting

By
Riot police walk during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

After defending the shooting of a 18-year-old protestor as “lawful and reasonable,” Hong Kong police charged the student with assault and rioting Thursday. Tsang Chi-kin, who remains in the hospital after emergency surgery, was shot Tuesday during protests that coincided with the 70th anniversary of Communist rule in China.

Police state that the officer who shot Chi-kin feared for his life and acted justly in self-defense.

The shooting was the first by police, which stems from a loosening of internal police guidelines on lethal force just a day before the incident, according to reports from the Hong Kong Free Press.

The “Force Procedures Manual” under the Police General Orders (PGO) was amended late on Sept. 30 to omit a clause requiring “intent” in the use of deadly force, and also expanded the range of permitted weapons for officers to use in dealing with rioters.

Protests escalated in response to the shooting, as crowds continued to demonstrate Wednesday, setting fires, blocking roads, vandalizing storefronts, and damaging metro stations while police fired tear gas in efforts to disperse them.

Comments

“I’m out tonight for a simple reason. You don’t shoot a teenager at point-blank range. These protests will continue and we won’t give up,” a protestor told Al Jazeera.

The European Union said in a statement it was deeply troubled by the uptick in violence, and urged that the only way forward was through “restraint, de-escalation and dialogue.”

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More
U.S.

NRA 1, San Francisco Board of Supervisors 0

By
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ... Read More
White House

The Problem with Impeachment

By
Impeachment is about to make everything worse. If our politics seems overheated, our institutions beleaguered, and our public debate degraded, just wait until we are in the midst of the impeachment debate. Democrats have had an impeachment itch that they’ve been desperate to scratch ever since Donald ... Read More
Culture

Prepare to Be Canceled, John Wayne

By
Should John Wayne's name be taken off the airport that bears his name in Orange County, Calif.? A few pundits are starting to say so. The Los Angeles Times called for stripping the Duke's name off the airport in an editorial. David Whiting, a columnist for the Orange County Register, argues: When it comes to ... Read More