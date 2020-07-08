News

World

Hong Kong Schools Ban Students from Protesting against National-Security Law

By
Pro-democracy demonstrators march during a protest to mark the first anniversary of a mass rally against the now-withdrawn extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, June 9, 2020. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

Hong Kong’s education department has banned students from engaging in certain forms of protest against a new national-security law that cements Chinese control over the territory.

Students will be forbidden from singing the protest anthem “Glory to Hong Kong,” posting political slogans online, or forming human chains, which have been seen at various pro-democracy protests in the territory.

Glory to Hong Kong “contains strong political messages and is closely related to the social and political incidents, violence and illegal incidents that have lasted for months,” Hong Kong education secretary Kevin Yeung said in a statement on Wednesday. “Therefore, schools must not allow students to play, sing or broadcast it in schools.”

Hong Kong students, including even middle-schoolers, have been a driving force behind the pro-democracy protests against Chinese encroachment. The phenomenon is of particular concern to Chinese authorities and pro-China officials in the territory, who are pushing for a more patriotic curriculum.

Comments

According to Yeung, over 1,600 students have been arrested at protests since the implementation of the national-security law. In broad and vague language, that law criminalizes behavior deemed damaging to the Chinese state. The law also technically applies to every person in the world, meaning that if a U.S. citizen is deemed to have broken the national-security law while in the U.S., that person can be charged if they enter Hong Kong.

In late May, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed Congress that the State Department no longer considered Hong Kong an autonomous territory because of Chinese encroachment.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Media

The Unrelenting Assault on President Trump

By
There has never been a presidential campaign in the United States where the administration was so massively opposed by the principal media outlets as in this election. Nor, in at least a century, have the national political media so widely and thoroughly discarded the traditional criterion for journalistic ... Read More
Media

The Unrelenting Assault on President Trump

By
There has never been a presidential campaign in the United States where the administration was so massively opposed by the principal media outlets as in this election. Nor, in at least a century, have the national political media so widely and thoroughly discarded the traditional criterion for journalistic ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Washington vs. Violent Crime

By
In New York City, 49 people were shot over the holiday weekend. The death count, so far, is eight. With 101 shooting victims in the last week, shootings are up 300 percent over the same period last year; for the full month of June, they reached a level not seen since 1996. Even before this latest bloodbath, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Washington vs. Violent Crime

By
In New York City, 49 people were shot over the holiday weekend. The death count, so far, is eight. With 101 shooting victims in the last week, shootings are up 300 percent over the same period last year; for the full month of June, they reached a level not seen since 1996. Even before this latest bloodbath, ... Read More
Regulatory Policy

Going Medieval

By
Writing in Bloomberg, Noah Smith gives more than a nod to Peter Turchin’s theory of elite overproduction (or, as Smith neatly relabels the phenomenon, “elite over-competition”) as a cause of the current wave of turmoil in the West, something with which I would agree but, I think, more emphatically. Quite ... Read More
Regulatory Policy

Going Medieval

By
Writing in Bloomberg, Noah Smith gives more than a nod to Peter Turchin’s theory of elite overproduction (or, as Smith neatly relabels the phenomenon, “elite over-competition”) as a cause of the current wave of turmoil in the West, something with which I would agree but, I think, more emphatically. Quite ... Read More
Religion

From ‘Anchors Aweigh’ to Away-from-Church

By
If any group of Americans could reasonably be expected, and trusted, to conduct themselves in ways that minimize the danger of spreading infection during public worship, you might think that would be the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. They’re used to obeying orders, including those that involve ... Read More
Religion

From ‘Anchors Aweigh’ to Away-from-Church

By
If any group of Americans could reasonably be expected, and trusted, to conduct themselves in ways that minimize the danger of spreading infection during public worship, you might think that would be the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. They’re used to obeying orders, including those that involve ... Read More